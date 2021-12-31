Frieda Arends Snell-Dow

December 4, 1926-December 19, 2021

Frieda Arends Snell-Dow, 95, of Gillette, Wyoming, died Sunday, December 19, 2021, at The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center's Pine Place.

Visitation with viewing will be held 11:30 am until 1:00 pm on Monday, January 3, 2021 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. A prayer service will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Plymouth.

Frieda was born December 4, 1926 in Shell Rock, Iowa to parents John and Hermiene Arends. She grew up in Cartersville and later moved to Nora Springs. In 1954 she married Sidney Arnold Snell in Mason City, Iowa. After the passing of her husband in 1960, she raised her two children, Janette and James, by herself. She worked in Mason City at Fareway in their bakery and then as a cashier. She married Paul Dow of Nora Springs, Iowa around 1987. When Paul died, she moved to Mason City to be near her son, Jim and his family. She enjoyed a season of working part-time at the Mason City Christian Book Store for her dear friend, Dorothy Heinold. In 2013 she moved to Gillette, Wyoming, to live with her daughter, Janette and family.

Frieda is survived by her daughter: Janette Snell Kienzle; grandchildren: Heather (Andrew) Swinton, Curtis Snell, Hannah Kienzle, Danielle (Trevor) Gray; great grandchildren: Brinley and Weston Gray; daughter-in-law: Kay Snell; nieces and nephew; and several daughters-in-law and grandchildren/great grandchildren-in-law.

Preceded in death by parents: John and Hermeine Arends; husbands: Sidney Snell and Paul Dow; son: Jim Snell; brothers: Henry (Marlene) and Maynard (Dorothy) Arends; sister: Mamie Arends; Niece: Theresa Arends.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com