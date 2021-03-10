Gary A. Anderson

November 17, 1952-March 7, 2021

MASON CITY-Gary A. Anderson, 68, of Mason City, passed away, Sunday, March 7, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.

A funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, with Rev. Kenneth Gehling and Rev. Charlie West officiating. Burial will take place after the service in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established a later time.

Gary was born November 17, 1952, son of Donald and Alice (Reynolds) Anderson, Mason City. Gary attended Mason City High School. After high school, he enlisted into the United States Navy in 1970 and was honorably discharged in 1972. Upon his discharge, he went to work for Earl Cannon in Hanford, Iowa for several years and finished his working career of thirty-two years at Home Lumber in Mason City.

Gary was united in marriage to Kathy in 1991 and enjoyed the past thirty years together.

Gary enjoyed going to the racetrack, listening to George Jones in the garage with his family and friends. He loved going on his "routes" every day and kept an eye on his family and Kathy would join him on the weekend "routes". He will be remembered for pushing snow, his love for trucks and the knowledge that was passed down from him to many individuals.

Gary is Survived by Kathy Anderson of Mason City; six children, Sheila (Patrick) Allison of Mason City, Jamie (Sara) Anderson of Meservey, Iowa, Scotty (Jaylin) Anderson of Mason City, Dave (Becky) Schaper of Elkhart, Iowa, Kristie (Jeff) Nitcher of Manly and David (Kaylyn) Westendorf of Mason City; twenty grandchildren, Caitlin, Logan, Autum, Summer, Madison, Kale, Kiley, Lindsey, Jamie, Shaylea, Taylor , Rickie, Gabe, Erika, David, Aaron, AJ, Shelby, Misty, Bryce; several great grandchildren; brother, Denny Anderson of Rochester, and many extended family and friends.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Alice Anderson; son, Rich Westendorf; paternal grandparents, Ernie and Elsie Anderson; maternal grandparents, Lynn and Agnes Reynolds; sister in-law, Barb Naumann and beloved cat.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City.641-423-2372.Colonialchapels.com