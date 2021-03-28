Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary Alan Barth
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel
1221 First Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA

Gary Alan Barth

HAMPTON-Gary Alan Barth, 67, passed away peacefully, March 23, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community of cancer. Born October 22, 1953 in Decorah, he was raised by loving parents, Harold E. and Helen G. (Thorson) Barth in Waterloo, IA.

There will be a Celebration of Life service to be held in the Chapel at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00 am. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. A private service for family will be held at the Iowan Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared online at: The Gary A. Barth group on Facebook or iowacremation.com.

Memorials may be given to the family for distribution to one of the following: Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, or Cedar Valley Hospice, or Wounded Warriors Project.


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.