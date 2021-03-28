Gary Alan Barth

HAMPTON-Gary Alan Barth, 67, passed away peacefully, March 23, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community of cancer. Born October 22, 1953 in Decorah, he was raised by loving parents, Harold E. and Helen G. (Thorson) Barth in Waterloo, IA.

There will be a Celebration of Life service to be held in the Chapel at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00 am. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. A private service for family will be held at the Iowan Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared online at: The Gary A. Barth group on Facebook or iowacremation.com.

Memorials may be given to the family for distribution to one of the following: Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, or Cedar Valley Hospice, or Wounded Warriors Project.