Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary L. Bauer
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Clear Lake High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North
Clear Lake, IA

Gary L. Bauer

CLEAR LAKE-Gary L. Bauer, 69, of Clear Lake passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Celebration of his life will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA 50428 with Rev. Eric Weaver of First Baptist Church, Forest City and Heath Bauer co- officiating.

Visitation and public viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the funeral chapel.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA 50428. (641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Gary will be missed by everyone who ever knew him. His Christian testimony, love of family, and willingness to listen, help and encourage everyone he met was so Christlike. From Cousin Phyllis
Phyllis Duke
Family
September 25, 2021
Sympathies to the family. Special message to Keith.
Carol Schober
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results