Gary L. Bauer

CLEAR LAKE-Gary L. Bauer, 69, of Clear Lake passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Celebration of his life will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA 50428 with Rev. Eric Weaver of First Baptist Church, Forest City and Heath Bauer co- officiating.

Visitation and public viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the funeral chapel.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA 50428. (641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com