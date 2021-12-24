Menu
Gary Keith Farman
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North
Clear Lake, IA

Gary Keith Farman

Gary Keith Farman, 68, of Thornton, IA, passed away, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm on Monday, December 27, 2021, at the VFW Post 4868, 219 Main Ave, Clear Lake, IA.

Family kindly requests no flowers to be sent and to consider donating to Clear Lake Kiwanis in Gary's name in a fund at the Clear Lake Bank and Trust.

Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave N Clear Lake 641-357-2193 ColonialChapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
VFW
219 Main Ave, Clear, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
I am a member of the Riceville Kiwanis Club. I had the privilege of meeting and working with Gary through the Kiwanis organization. I especially appreciated all the he did to promote Kiwanis during the time that he served as Division1 Lt. Governor. I am so sorry to hear of his untimely passing. My sincere sympathy to his family and friends. He will be missed. May Gary rest in peace. May God Blesss you with his comfort and strength. I plan to send a donation to the Kiwanis NE-IA District Foundation in memory of Gary so that his Kiwanis spirit will live on in the work of the Foundation.
Betty Borchardt
December 24, 2021
I am a member of the Riceville Kiwanis Club and I had the privildge of meeting and working with Gary through the Kiwanis organization. I especially appreciated all that he did for Kiwanians while he served as the Division 1 Lt. Governor. I am so sorry to hear of his untimely passing. May he rest in peace. I plan to send a donation to the Kiwanis NE-IA District Foundation in the memory of Gary and all his efforts to promote Kiwanis. My sincere symapthy for your loss. May God comfort and strenghten his family and friends during this difficult time.
Betty Borchardt
Other
December 24, 2021
Bonnie, there are no words, my dear little sister. Let all the beautiful memories and Gary´s love help you. Misty and Carrie, your dad was a wonderful, giving person. We loved him and thank you for sharing him with us.
Doris Heitland Perau
Family
December 24, 2021
