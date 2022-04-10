Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary A. Sandell
FUNERAL HOME
Cataldo Funeral Home
160 East 4th Street
Garner, IA

Gary A. Sandell

February 21, 1949-April 7, 2022

GARNER–Gary A. Sandell, 73, of Garner died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Tuesday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cataldo Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cataldo Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cataldo Funeral Home
April 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results