Gary D. Schisel
Cataldo Funeral Home
160 East 4th Street
Garner, IA

Gary D. Schisel

GARNER–Gary D. Schisel, 80, of Garner passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond, surrounded by his family.

Due to COVID-19, a graveside memorial service open to the community will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner. Pastor Tedi Anne Hassapopoulos will be officiating. The family requests that masks be worn at the service. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page.

There will be no visitation. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Garner Fire Department. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com



Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 26, 2021.
Oct
2
Service
10:00a.m.
Concord Township Cemetery
W. Lyons St., Garner, IA
Cataldo Funeral Home
Nedra Kennedy
September 30, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cataldo Funeral Home
September 26, 2021
