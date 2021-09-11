Menu
Gary Spencer
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020

Gary Spencer

January 28, 1946-October 4, 2020

Gary Spencer, beloved husband and Dad, passed away last year after a battle with cancer.

As his family were unable to have a funeral service in his honor at that time, we invite his friends and loved ones to join his family to celebrate his life and share their favorite stories or memories about him.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held September 18, 2021 from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Service and Military Honors at 3:00 p.m.) at Lakeview Community Room, 10 N Lakeview Drive (Back side of Bandshell at City Park), Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.


Published by Globe Gazette from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
2:30p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Lakeview Community Room
10 N Lakeview Drive, Clear Lake, IA
Sep
18
Service
3:00p.m.
Lakeview Community Room
10 N Lakeview Drive, Clear Lake, IA
