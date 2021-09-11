Gary Spencer

January 28, 1946-October 4, 2020

Gary Spencer, beloved husband and Dad, passed away last year after a battle with cancer.

As his family were unable to have a funeral service in his honor at that time, we invite his friends and loved ones to join his family to celebrate his life and share their favorite stories or memories about him.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held September 18, 2021 from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Service and Military Honors at 3:00 p.m.) at Lakeview Community Room, 10 N Lakeview Drive (Back side of Bandshell at City Park), Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.