Gary A. Taylor
FUNERAL HOME
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
505 North Clark Street
Forest City, IA

Gary A. Taylor

LELAND-Gary A. Taylor, age 61 of Leland, IA passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City, IA.A gathering of family and friends will take place from 5 – 7 PM on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St. Forest City, IA 50436. Out of safety and consideration to the family, masks are required to attend. A private family inurnment will happen at a later date.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685



Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schott Funeral Home
505 North Clark Street, Forest City, IA
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
