Gerald A. Gabel

Gerald A. "Jerry" Gabel, 89, of Mason City, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday evening, October 20, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, from 5 pm until 7 pm

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Jerry's name to the Salvation Army Adult Day Center.

