Gerald (Jerry) Lowell Chatfield

September 5, 1933-June 9, 2021

FLOYD-Gerald (Jerry) Lowell Chatfield passed away at his home on June 9th, 2021 under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

Visitation will be held at Fullerton Funeral Home in Charles City, Iowa on Sunday, June 13th, 2021 from 5-8 pm.

A private family service will be held on June 14th with Pastor Jan Tjaden officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Floyd, Iowa Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Andrew Chatfield, Wesley Freiberg, Joshua Chatfield, Cory Chatfield, Dustin Chatfield, Benjamin Chatfield, Luke Chatfield and Travis Mills with Jeremy Chatfield as Honorary pallbearer.

Jerry was born in Scott County Iowa the son of Lowell and Amanda (Lucht) Chatfield on September 5th, 1933. He was united in marriage to Frances A. Goecken of Charles City, Iowa on June 18th, 1955 in Davenport, Iowa. To this union six children were born, Diane Jerry, Cindy, Terry, Brian and Susie. Jerry had many jobs throughout his lifetime but the one he enjoyed the most was being a salvage yard owner and towing service operator helping people.

Survived by his wife of 65 years Frances and children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Diane(Leonard)Geerts, Brianne(Jason)Feaker and children Jacob, Oliver, Elliott and Audrey, Carianne(John Lorenzini) Geerts and baby due in July; Jerry(Kathy)Chatfield, daughter in-law Lisa Chatfield and children Tabitha and Isabelle, Andrew(Amy)Chatfield, Lindsay(Matt)Hatcher and children Kacie, Lena and Emma; Cindy(Jim)Freiberg, Amy(Jeremy)Miller and children Issac, Noah and Hannah, Jody(Nate)Froeschle and children Ayden and Annabella, Katy(Rick)Zaucha and children Tory and Sophia, Jenny Himle and Boston, Wesley Freiberg; Terry Chatfield, Joshua(Bridget)Chatfield, Cory Chatfield and children Peyton and Issac, Dustin(Melissa) Chatfield and children Owen, Claire and Evan, Amanda(Kyle) Gruetzmacher and children Kooper and Kaleb; Brian Chatfield, Ben(Heather)Chatfield and Colton, Candie (Jimmy) McKay and children Chandler, Eli and Abigayle, Kris(Trent) Thiele and children Clayton, MacKenzie and Toni, Luke(Ashley) Chatfield and children Hudson, Elliott and Dawsyn; Susie(Kurt)Mills, Travis(Courtney)Mills and children Charlotte and Lillian, Taylor(Dylan)Nash.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Betty Jane Chatfield and Joan L. Carter and grandson Jeremy Chatfield in December of 2020 along with many cousins.

The family would like to thank Dr. Royer, St. Croix Hospice and Sam Gastonfor the care they gave Dad these last few months.

