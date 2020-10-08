Gerald J. Hinkel

Gerald J. Hinkel, 84 of Nora Springs, IA died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Nora Springs Care Center.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye Avenue, Nora Springs, IA 50458. A Celebration of his Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Moose Lodge, 22 4th St. SW, Mason City, IA. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Mankato, MN at a future date.

