Geraldine Lavon Brower

May 26, 1937-April 2, 2022

MARLOW-Geraldine Lavon Brower, 84, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Marlow.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date. All arrangements have been entrusted to Callaway-Smith-Cobb Funeral and Cremation Services in Marlow.

Geraldine was born Wednesday, May 26, 1937 in Crystal Lake, IA, to Henry and Evelyn (Peck) Brower. She was a graduate of Clear Lake High School. Geraldine worked as a secretary and in sales for Winnebago. She lived in Clear Lake, IA all of her life. Geraldine enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers, traveling, scrap booking, and collecting drift wood and sea glass. She also enjoyed taking care of animals and she loved her dog. Geraldine's family was most important to her and she loved spending time with them. She will be dearly missed.

Survivors include 2 sons, Dan Gerald Kaler and wife Sheryl of Marlow, and Michael B. Kaler of MN; 2 grandchildren, David Kaler and wife Monica of Edmond, and Gabriel Kaler and wife Meaghan of Celina, TX; great-grandchildren, Mekhi and Azlin; 2 brothers, Dennis Brower of CA, and David Brower of OH; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents.

