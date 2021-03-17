Menu
Geraldine Lou Hove
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North
Clear Lake, IA

Geraldine Lou Hove

March 19, 1931-March 10, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Geraldine Lou Hove, 89, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills.

A private funeral service will be Friday, March 19, 2021, at Trinity Church, 10681 500th St, Thompson, IA 50478, with Rev. Will Hunsaker officiating. Burial will be at Trinity Church Cemetery.

Geraldine was born March 19, 1931, the daughter of Floyd H. and Doris B. (Meyers) Olson in Swea City, IA. She married Merrill J. Hove on October 21, 1950, in Kiester, MN.

Geraldine graduated from Kiester High School in 1949. She worked as a homemaker throughout her life while helping raise her family and volunteering with many clubs.

Geraldine was a member of the Clear Lake Christian Church, CWF, Clear Lake Women's Club and the Friendly Garden Club. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings fan who enjoyed sewing, quilting, writing letters and crafts. She also liked being outdoors, gardening and fishing.

Geraldine is survived by her husband, Merrill Hove of Lake Mills; children, Debra (Stan) Opdahl of Albert Lea, MN, Kim (Joyce) Hove of Albert Lea, Scott (Karla) Hove of Highland, IN, Ryan (Joy) Hove of Apple Valley, MN and Paul Hove of Mason City, IA; 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Charles) Hueper of Mankato, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gene; and sister, Ramona Jacobsen.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 17, 2021.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
Dear Hoves, cousin Jon informed me of Geraldine's passing. I remember her when we made our trips to Iowa back in the day. My condolences. Pam Demo
Pam Demo
March 18, 2021
