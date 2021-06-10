Menu
Geraldine I. Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA

Geraldine I. Smith

August 15, 1931-June 8, 2021

MASON CITY-Geraldine I. Smith, 89, of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Country Meadows Place in Mason City.

A Funeral Service will be held 10:30 am Saturday, June 12, 2021 at First Baptist Church, 125, E. State St., Mason City, with Rev. James Bringman officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held Friday evening, June 11, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, and will resume one hour prior to Geri's service at the church on Saturday.

Geri is survived by her husband, Marvin, Mason City; children, Ken (Pam) Heimdal, Lakeville, MN, Todd ( Kari) Heimdal, Brandon, MN, Cynthia (David) Brown, Mason City, JoAnn (Tom) Maulsby, Clear Lake, and Julie (Greg) Meier, Swaledale; step children, Tom (Jeralyn) Smith, Melrose, IA, Deb (Asif) Nadarevic, West Des Moines, and Dr. Dan Smith and Dr. Mike Tully, Minneapolis, MN; 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; sister, Shirley Skartland, Maple Grove, MN; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Nate Heimdal, and brothers, Clifford Lee and Gerhard Skartland, Jr.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason, IA
Jun
12
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First Baptist Church
125 East State Street, Mason, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gerri and I shared many wonderful years together. I'm sorry I can't be there but for all you kids just know she is in heaven in perfect health and happy. Keep the faith your mother had when she was able. My favorite memory is when we were both expecting babies ( Linda and Todd) and we sat on a hill looking at water and we had to wait for help to get up.
Marjorie L Heimdal Heimdal
Family
June 10, 2021
What a wonderful neighborhood friend of long ago. I so enjoyed my time I spent with Geri and have great memories of our friendship. My sympathy to all of you, Jan
Jan Molinsky
June 10, 2021
JoAnn and Tom: Our thoughts are with you and your family.
Dennis & Heidi Maertens
June 10, 2021
