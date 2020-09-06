Glenn A. Sels

(1936 - 2020)

Glenn Arthur Sels 84, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020 in Laguna Hills, California succumbing to complications from Coronavirus disease. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Sels and Luella (Koenig) Sels, and sisters Elaine Kalianov and Marilyn Hall and his wife, Beverly (Elliott) Sels. Glenn is survived by daughter Susan Nelson, her husband Donald Nelson, son Roger Sels, his wife Christine Gay, grandchildren April Lockman, Jeffrey Dyer, Heather Kilponen, John Nelson, Margaret Sels, sister-in-law Eileen Everett, brother-in-law Russell Elliott, and 13 great grandchildren.

Glenn was born January 31, 1936 in Davenport, Iowa. The Sels family moved to Mason City, Iowa when Glenn was a young boy. During WWII Glenn sketched intricate pictures of ships, tanks and other war machinery. As he grew, he became intrigued with construction sites and heavy equipment, interests he maintained for the rest of his life.

He met his future wife, Beverly, in the first grade. They married at age 18 and had their first child, Roger, in 1954. The young family moved to a small trailer in Ames, Iowa where Glenn pursued his dream to become a civil engineer. With the support of Beverly, Glenn graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Iowa State University in 1958.

After graduation, they moved to Mason City and soon after their daughter, Susan, was born. In 1965, Glenn and Beverly moved 1,800 miles away from their friends and family to sunny California: first to Marysville, then West Covina, and then San Dimas. Finally, in 1976, they moved to Capistrano Beach where they lived together until Beverly's passing in early 2013.

Glenn's engineering career spanned more than 62 years. He began his career at Wallace and Holland Engineering in Iowa. He worked for the State of California for about 2 years, then Walsh and Forkert Engineering and Forkert Engineering & Surveying as a consultant for the remainder of his career. Glenn was honored to be recognized by the State of California for 50 years of engineering service. He was proud to be registered in California as both an engineer and surveyor. His diligent work ethic was admired by all as was his generous financial support for his church, friends and family. He loved his work and was quite thankful for his long and successful career.

Beyond work, Glenn had varied interests. Glenn and Beverly traveled the world: Europe, Panama Canal, Hawaii and Alaska. They enjoyed their excursions throughout the US in their customized Peterbilt RV; fulfilling Glenn's lifelong dream to one day be a semi-truck driver. He loved animals, especially his dogs. He worked with them at dog obedience and spoiled them at home. He walked them daily and was frequently seen at Dana Point Harbor. He enjoyed music, singing and dancing and was once a member of a barbershop quartet. A sports fan, Glenn supported Iowa State athletics, particularly football and basketball. He was a perennial winner of the family basketball pool. He attended numerous sporting events from pro football games to school athletic events featuring his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Later in life, Glenn was fortunate to find his partner, Sally Manville. They often stated how happy they were to find such a great friend and companion so late in life. They enjoyed traveling, shows, sightseeing, daily walks at Dana Point Harbor and falling asleep together in front of the TV.

Glenn had a strong faith in God and attended Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. He attended bible studies, performed pew duty and worked as a Sunday morning greeter. He also donated civil engineering designs for an expansion of the church facilities.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Glenn's name can be made to the American Heart Association.