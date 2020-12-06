Glenn Iver Butler

Northwood – Glenn Iver Butler, 82, of Kensett, died Thursday, December 3, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A graveside inurnment will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at South Shell Rock Cemetery in Northwood, with Rev. Tom Martin officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1stAve. S., Northwood.

Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. S., Northwood. 641-324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.