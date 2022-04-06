Glenn R. Johnson Junior

ROCKWELL-Glenn R. Johnson Junior, 80 of Rockwell, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home. Interment will be held in the Rockwell Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

