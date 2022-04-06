Menu
Glenn R. Johnson Junior
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA
Glenn R. Johnson Junior

ROCKWELL-Glenn R. Johnson Junior, 80 of Rockwell, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home. Interment will be held in the Rockwell Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Apr. 6, 2022.
Apr
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA
Apr
8
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA
Major Erickson Funeral Home
