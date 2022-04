Glenn Howard Schnabel

SHEFFIELD-Glenn Howard Schnabel, 94, of Sheffield, Iowa, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at the Sheffield Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hampton. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church on Thursday. Burial will take place in the Hampton Cemetery.

The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Glenn's family.