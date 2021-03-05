Menu
Gloria Wooden Girton
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021

Gloria Wooden Girton

April 24, 1928-December 19, 2020

MASON CITY-Gloria Wooden Girton died December 19, 2020 at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., after a heroic bout with COVID-19. Gloria was warm, kind, and thoughtful, and she had a great sense of humor. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Gloria lived for 92 years, and she had a wonderful life. The daughter of Earl and Ethyl Wooden, She was born in 1928 in Guymon, Oklahoma, on the cusp of the Great Depression and the Great Dust Bowl, which decimated farms and communities in the region. Gloria was the first in her family to graduate from college, with a Bachelor of Science degree from Northwestern University, where she met her husband and lifelong partner, Bruce Girton.

Gloria is survived by her son, Paul (Deisy) of San Cristobal, Venezuela, her son Judson (Mimi) of Minneapolis, Minn., her daughter Margaret Harding (Mark) of Washington, D.C., along with two grandchildren, Walter (Tabitha Rodgers) Girton and Jonathon Harding (Erica Bruno) and three great-grandchildren, Amelia and Jacob Girton and Maren Harding. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce and son, Russell as well as her parents and siblings, Robert, Merle and Allie Lou.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, planning for a Memorial Service will be delayed. Family and close friends will be sent notification once a service is scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in her memory be made to the Humane Rescue Alliance https://www.humanerescuealliance.org/Donate-HRA.


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gloria was a long time member of PEO chapter GN - she was always great at opening her home and your home for meetings - she has been missed since she moved to Des Moines. How sad to hear of her passing.
Mary Jo Fisher
March 5, 2021
Judd & family, our heartfelt sympathies for you during this time. Our moms hold a special place in our hearts here on earth & in heaven. Im sure you all have some very cherished memorirs growing up. Share them & enjoy them. Scott & my thoughts & prayers are with you today & always. Let us know when you will be in Mason City. Take care.
Scott & Pat Davison
March 5, 2021
