Gloria J. Helgeson

January 16, 1945-November 26, 2020

Northwood - Gloria Jean Helgeson, 75, of Kensett passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester, MN after a long battle with cancer.

A public viewing and visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, Iowa. The family appreciates your patience and understanding as we practice social distancing and follow state guidelines on public events.

A private family service will be held, but a live stream of the service may be found at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 on our Facebook page Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels.

The family plans to host a public Celebration of Life with all of Gloria's friends and family in the Summer of 2021. She will be laid to rest in Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery, Kensett, IA.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family asks that donations be directed to either the Worth County 4-H Extension, Elk Creek Lutheran Church, or the Worth County Relay For Life, all organizations and charities she loved dearly.

Gloria Jean Adams was born January 16, 1945 in Northwood, IA the daughter of Frank E. and Henrietta (Abrahams) Adams. Growing up in Northwood with her seven siblings, Gloria attended Northwood-Kensett Schools, graduating in 1963. She continued her education at the Mason City School of Practical Nursing, where she graduated in 1964. On January 25, 1969 Gloria married the love of her life, David "Jim" Helgeson at Elk Creek Lutheran Church, Kensett. The couple was blessed with two children, Michelle and Todd. Gloria was a true caretaker and had a passion for helping others. She began working for St. Joseph Mercy Hospital before moving to the offices of Dr. Houlahan and Dr. Baker. Later she worked at Mason City Clinic specializing in ENT, where she worked for 28 years until her retirement in 2006.

Gloria and Jim were longtime members of Elk Creek Lutheran Church where Gloria was very active, leading Vacation Bible School and serving as the Sunday School Superintendent for numerous years. Gloria was also the Green Shamrocks 4-H leader for 35 years, earning her way to the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame in 2009 and was an alumni member of Worth County Extension since 2001. Most of all, Gloria loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time together. Her greatest joy was becoming a grandmother, spending time at the lake house with family and friends, and attending her grandchildren's activities and sporting events.

Gloria never stopped moving. Whether it was planning the next variety show, spending time in the garden, working on church activities, Relay For Life, 4-H, or the many other volunteer positions she agreed to, she was constantly on the go. She filled her life with things she loved, constantly giving to others. She and Jim took many trips over the years experiencing many places and different cultures. Her hardworking, dedicated planning and loving nature will be missed by all.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 51 years, Jim; her beloved children, Michelle (Troy) Conroy of Algonquin, Il and Todd (Kim) Helgeson of Kalamazoo, MI; grandchildren, Seth Conroy, Jadon Conroy, Tyler Helgeson and Kate Helgeson; siblings, Frances Guertin and Delores Marsh; sister-in-law, Judie Adams; a special niece, Melina Lagios; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Frank and Henrietta; siblings, Hariet Anderson, Frank Adams, Arlene Adams, Albert Adams and Marilyn Lagios; brothers and sisters-in-law, Andy Anderson, Gordon Marsh, Obie Guertin and George Lagios.

