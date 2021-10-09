Menu
Gloria A. Tosel
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Choice Cremation - Fridley (Highway 65)
6210 Highway 65 NE
Fridley, MN

Gloria A. Tosel

September 20, 1942-October 6, 2021

OAK GROVE-Gloria A. Tosel, 79, of Oak Grove, MN, passed away on October 6th, 2021 at Camilia Rose Care Center in Coon Rapids, MN. Gloria was born in Mason City, Iowa to Richard and Myrtle (McIlhatton) Cook on September 20th, 1942. She graduated from Mason City High School. She married Jerry Tosel on September 2nd, 1961 at the First United Methodist Church of Mason City and recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. She received her Cosmetology License from La James College of Hairstyling in Mason City and her Cosmetology License from the State of Minnesota. She worked as a Hairstylist for 32 years in St. Louis Park, MN and as a Cosmetology Instructor for Regency Beauty Academy in Coon Rapids, MN for 9 years. Gloria enjoyed her family time with children, many cold hockey games, dance performances and family vacations. She especially cherished her timedevoted to her two grandchildren. The last couple years she enjoyed time with her support dog Fifi. Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, Martha Jirsa, brothers Richard Cook, John Cook and Nephew Robert Cook. Gloria is survived by husband Jerry Tosel, two children Mindy (Dave) Waddell of Andover, MN and Todd (Erika) Tosel of Oak Grove, MN; Two grandchildren, Travis of Ft. Worth, TX and Faith of Oak Grove, MN, a brother Jerry (Linda) Cook; Sister-in-Law Betty Cook, nieces and nephews. Respecting Gloria's wishes there will not be any service or memorial. In lieu of expressions of sympathy donations may be given to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org. The family of Gloria wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of Mercy Hospital ER, 5 East, Camilia Rose Care Center, The Allina Hospice Team of Coon Rapids MN and Choice Cremation of Fridley, MN.


Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gloria was my friend in high school. We lost track of each other over the years. I wish I could have seen her before her death. My condolences go to Jerry and her family.
Dolores Schumpp Kimball
Friend
October 8, 2021
Gloria and I went to school from Kindergarten until we graduated from Mason City High School in 1961. I always had a beautiful girl in front of me on lines in school. Lines were in alphabetical sequence and of course Coon followed Cook....I found out yesterday I will be in line again with her as my cancer has me again my time is short. Jerry my heart and prayers are for your family. Jeff and Liz
Jeff L. Coon and Elizabeth A (Liz)
School
October 8, 2021
