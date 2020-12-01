Gordon Jung

November 15, 1934-November 30, 2020

Gordon Jung, 86, of Charles City, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.

A private family graveside service will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City.

Gordon Wayne Jung, the son of Melvin and Irma (Lynch) Jung, was born on November 15, 1934 in rural Floyd County, Iowa. He graduated from Floyd High School in 1953. He was united in marriage to Joyce McCoy on September 22, 1956 at St. Peters Catholic Church in New Haven, Iowa.

Gordon worked 34 years for Oliverhite Farm as well as on his own farm. He loved his family, farming, flying, and hunting coon and deer with his sons, grandsons, and granddaughter. He would often go mushroom hunting with his friend Duane Hansen. He loved his Super 55 Oliver tractor and his motorcycles. Gordon helped many people as a proud 28 year member of A.A.

Living family members include his loving wife of 64 years, Joyce; sons, Justin (Jan) Jung and Curt (Joyce) Jung; daughter, Pam (Richard Johnson) Wilson; grandchildren: Mike, Jay, Regina, Walker, Ryan, Christina, Samantha, and Brex; 9 great-grandchildren; and sister, Janice (Mike) Maulsby.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ardith Bohlen; and brother, Richard Jung.

