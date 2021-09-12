Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gordon E. Morse
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA

Gordon E. Morse

MASON CITY-Gordon E. Morse, 84, died January 14, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center Mason City, Iowa.

A Funeral Mass is going to be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Epiphany Parish-St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City. Epiphany Parish asks all those in attendance to wear face masks.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Gordon's name to MercyOne North Iowa - Hospice.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Epiphany Parish-St. Joseph Catholic Church
302 5th St SE, Mason City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.