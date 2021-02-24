Gregory Allen Keough

Leland-Gregory Allen Keough, 73 of Leland, passed away peacefully, Monday, February 22, 2021 at the Hancock County Medical Center in Britt, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating. Masks will be required and social distancing practices are still being encouraged. Greg's service will be streamed live on the Schott Funeral Homes website beginning around 10:30 AM on the day of the service. Go to www.schottfuneralhomes.com, click on his photo, and from his obit page, click on "tribute wall" tab to find the webcast link.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Friday, February 26, 2021 at the Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436. Masks will be encouraged and social distancing practices are still being encouraged.

Burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery, Forest City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Gateway Hospice or the donor's choice.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-585-2685