Gregory Thomas Lunde

July 12, 1971-November 6, 2020

MARION-Gregory Thomas Lunde, 49, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Thomas Park in Marion, conducted by Pastor Nick Tucker of Cedar Rapids Christian Church. Inurnment will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Rock Creek Cemetery in rural Osage, Iowa, conducted by Reverend Christopher Staley of First Lutheran Church in St. Ansgar, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting the family.

Gregory was born July 12, 1971, in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of Glennys and Jean Lunde. He was raised to adulthood on the family farm near Osage, Iowa, with his sister, Angela, and brother, Matt. Gregg graduated from Osage Community High School in 1990 and attended Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He lived and worked in Cedar Rapids for 30 years. Gregg loved the Cedar Rapids area and often explored nature, sharing his photography with friends and family. He had a zest for life, enjoying time with friends and family, laughing, cooking, and helping others. Gregg loved to travel, especially the past few years. He was thoughtful and generous with friends from every walk of life. He enjoyed being with people and being a mentor to youth. Gregg was a kid at heart.

Gregg had a close relationship with God. He was baptized and confirmed at Rock Creek Lutheran Church in Meroa, Iowa. Gregg was currently an active member at Cedar Rapids Christian Church. He expressed his love of God through music. Gregg was courageous and strong in moral character. He was awarded the Honorary Cedar Rapids Police Officer Award and the City of Cedar Rapids Citizen Recognition Award for extraordinary efforts in advancing the quality of life in the community.

He is survived and lovingly remembered by his mother, Jean Lunde of Osage; sister, Angela (Jay) Montgomery of Monticello, Minnesota; brother, Matt (Allyson) Lunde of Bentonville, Arkansas; nephews, Jackson Montgomery and Aiden and Austin Lunde; niece, Autumn Montgomery; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a multitude of friends.

Gregg was preceded in death by his father, Glennys Lunde; grandparents, Norman and Dorothe Raisch and Gaylord and Ruth Lunde; and aunt and uncle, Sharon and Larry Ellingson.

A memorial fund has been established in Gregg's memory.

