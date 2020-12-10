Menu
Harold L. Buseman
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Funeral Home - Belmond
111 Luicks Lane South
Belmond, IA

Harold L. Buseman

May 28, 1941-December 8, 2020

BELMOND-Harold L. Buseman, 79, of Belmond, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.

Funeral services for Harold Buseman will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the Immanuel Reformed Church, 3157 130th Street in rural Belmond with Pastor Dave DeKuiper officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at visitation will be limited to 15 indoors and 30 outdoors at all times.

Those in attendance are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Harold Lester, son of Lester and Ida (Steenblock) Buseman, was born on May 28, 1941 in Klemme. Harold attended school in Belmond and graduated in 1959. After high school, Harold began farming. Farming was in Harold's blood and he enjoyed farming his entire life.

On August 25, 1962, Harold was united in marriage to Donna Barkema at Immanuel Reformed Church. They made their home in rural Belmond where they raised their four children.

Harold was a member of the Immanuel Reformed Church where he served on consistory. He served on the Belmond School Board, was a founding member of the Belmond Hospital Foundation and served on the Board of Directors at First State Bank. Harold was an avid Iowa State fan. He collected implement signs and antique cars and enjoyed listening to 50s music. He enjoyed fishing trips with family to Canada. His family was important to him and Harold loved special time with his grandchildren.

Harold is survived by his wife Donna Buseman of Belmond; four children Jackie (Kyle) Netten of Ankeny, Jeff (Shelly) Buseman of Belmond, Jerry (Wendy) Buseman of Hampton, and Joel (Anna) Buseman of Belmond; 11 grandchildren Cole (Kate) Netten, Claire Netten, Tanner Buseman, Keaton Buseman, Addie Buseman, Sara Buseman, Sydney Buseman, Silas Buseman, Wyatt Buseman, Piper Buseman, and Payton Buseman; one great-grandchild Remy Netten; and many other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Lester and Ida; brother Eric; and sister Beverly.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248


Published by Globe Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ewing Funeral Home - Belmond
111 Luicks Lane South PO Box 301, Belmond, IA
Dec
12
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Immanuel Reformed Church
3157 130th Street, Belmond, IA
Ewing Funeral Home - Belmond
My sincere sympathies to you and your family during this difficult time. I hope it helps some to know friends are praying for your family.
Cindy Morrison
December 17, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Harold. Our sympathy, prayers of peace & comfort along with hugs go out to Donna and family. Harold was always such a quiet, nice man. He will be missed by those of us lucky enough to know him.
Larry & Denise Fleener
December 11, 2020
We are sorry for your loss we have been praying for Harold but l guess it wasn´t gods will
Roger Janice fekkers
December 10, 2020
God's blessings to all of you
Roger and Karen Wenzel
December 10, 2020
Deepest Sympathy to the Buseman Family. You are in our prayers.
Dan & Carmen Johnson
December 10, 2020
Chad Bunne
December 10, 2020
Dan Young
December 10, 2020
My sympathies to your family on Harolds death.
Lynette Nuehring
December 10, 2020
We were so sorry to hear about the death of Harold. Please know we are thinking of his family and we will continue our prayers for peace and comfort! Sending love and hugs to you all. He will be missed!
Dave and Polly Suntken
December 10, 2020
