Harold L. Buseman

May 28, 1941-December 8, 2020

BELMOND-Harold L. Buseman, 79, of Belmond, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.

Funeral services for Harold Buseman will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the Immanuel Reformed Church, 3157 130th Street in rural Belmond with Pastor Dave DeKuiper officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at visitation will be limited to 15 indoors and 30 outdoors at all times.

Those in attendance are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Harold Lester, son of Lester and Ida (Steenblock) Buseman, was born on May 28, 1941 in Klemme. Harold attended school in Belmond and graduated in 1959. After high school, Harold began farming. Farming was in Harold's blood and he enjoyed farming his entire life.

On August 25, 1962, Harold was united in marriage to Donna Barkema at Immanuel Reformed Church. They made their home in rural Belmond where they raised their four children.

Harold was a member of the Immanuel Reformed Church where he served on consistory. He served on the Belmond School Board, was a founding member of the Belmond Hospital Foundation and served on the Board of Directors at First State Bank. Harold was an avid Iowa State fan. He collected implement signs and antique cars and enjoyed listening to 50s music. He enjoyed fishing trips with family to Canada. His family was important to him and Harold loved special time with his grandchildren.

Harold is survived by his wife Donna Buseman of Belmond; four children Jackie (Kyle) Netten of Ankeny, Jeff (Shelly) Buseman of Belmond, Jerry (Wendy) Buseman of Hampton, and Joel (Anna) Buseman of Belmond; 11 grandchildren Cole (Kate) Netten, Claire Netten, Tanner Buseman, Keaton Buseman, Addie Buseman, Sara Buseman, Sydney Buseman, Silas Buseman, Wyatt Buseman, Piper Buseman, and Payton Buseman; one great-grandchild Remy Netten; and many other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Lester and Ida; brother Eric; and sister Beverly.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248