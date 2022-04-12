Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harold L. Knutson
FUNERAL HOME
Mittelstadt Funeral Home - Lake Mills
902 East Main Street
Lake Mills, IA

Harold L. Knutson

April 10, 2022

LAKE MILLS-Harold L. Knutson, age 79 of Lake Mills, IA passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at his home.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Emmons Lutheran Church, 490 Pearl St. Emmons, MN 56029, with Pastor Ryan Henkel officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday at Schott Funeral Homes – Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. Lake Mills, IA 50450 and again on hour prior to the service at the church.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-592-0221



Published by Globe Gazette on Apr. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Mittelstadt Funeral Home - Lake Mills
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mittelstadt Funeral Home - Lake Mills Schott Funeral Home - Mittelstadt Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.