Dear Doris and family,

Each and every one of you are in Sharon and my thoughts and prayers as you deal with the loss of Harry. Harry worked tireless for the betterment of Belmond, weather it was Jaycees, Lion's, or the Belmond community Apartments, among many other projects. I remember him coming to my home in 1959 asking me to join Jaycees and explaining to me all the good things that I could be part of in making Belmond a better place to live, and myself a better person. He was so correct! I also served with Harry for many years on the Retirement Executive Board, a project that he loved and devoted many many hours of his time to make it a success! I am sorry that I will not be in Belmond to attend his funeral, but please know that he will be in my thought that day!



Stephen D. McLaughlin

Phoenix, Arizona

Stephen McLaughlin March 7, 2021