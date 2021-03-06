Menu
Harold M. Nelson
FUNERAL HOME
Andrews Funeral Home - Belmond
516 1st Street SE
Belmond, IA

Harold M. Nelson

January 10, 1929-March 5, 2021

BELMOND-Harold "Harry" M. Nelson, 92, of Belmond, IA, died, March 5, 2021, at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation, Clarion, IA, with his loving family at his side. Public funeral services will be Saturday, March 13, 2021, 10:30 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Belmond, IA. Pastor Katie Pals will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Public visitation will be Friday from 4-7 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st Street S.E., Belmond and will continue one hour prior to the funeral at church Saturday. Memorials in Harry's memory are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church-Belmond, Belmond Arts Council Belmond Country Club, St. Croix Hospice, or to the donor's choice. For those unable to attend the funeral services on Saturday you may view the funeral on Trinity Lutheran Church Facebook page. Just like the page to view. Andrew Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Andrews Funeral Home - Belmond
516 1st Street SE , Belmond, IA
Mar
13
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
304 3rd Avenue N.E., Belmond, IA
Mar
13
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
304 3rd Avenue N.E., Belmond, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
With great respect for a life well lived and so generously shared with others, we send our sympathies and love to all the family.
Conrad, Mary and Kim Rolland
March 12, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the entire Nelson family. I remember Harry well, and he raised a great family.
Gretchen (Smith) Drake
Acquaintance
March 11, 2021
Dear Doris and family,
We want to express our deepest sympathy to you and your family. We are very sorry that we will not be able to attend Harry’s funeral, but please know that we have always had much respect and heartfelt gratitude to Harry and your family for your generous support in sponsoring our family in April 1979 to Belmond.

Ngo Family,
Virginia, USA
Mai Ngo
March 10, 2021
Our condolences. His spirit flies free. Blessings to his family.
Jean and jerry alspach
Acquaintance
March 8, 2021
Rest in peace, Harry. You will be missed. Thoughts and prayers going out to the family. Hold on to your memories.
Sue Smeenk
Family
March 8, 2021
Dear Doris and family,
Each and every one of you are in Sharon and my thoughts and prayers as you deal with the loss of Harry. Harry worked tireless for the betterment of Belmond, weather it was Jaycees, Lion's, or the Belmond community Apartments, among many other projects. I remember him coming to my home in 1959 asking me to join Jaycees and explaining to me all the good things that I could be part of in making Belmond a better place to live, and myself a better person. He was so correct! I also served with Harry for many years on the Retirement Executive Board, a project that he loved and devoted many many hours of his time to make it a success! I am sorry that I will not be in Belmond to attend his funeral, but please know that he will be in my thought that day!

Stephen D. McLaughlin
Phoenix, Arizona
Stephen McLaughlin
March 7, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our sympathy to all!
Roberts family
March 7, 2021
