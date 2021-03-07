Helen Hartwell Crowell

April 5, 1921-January 27, 2021

NORA SPRINGS-My beautiful Mom, Helen, passed away peacefully on January 27th, 2021. She was born in Mason City, Iowa on April 5th,1921 & would have had her 100th birthday this April.

Helen was the 5th of 8 children born to Percy & Charlotte Hartwell. Shortly after her birth, they left their farm & moved to Nora Springs, Iowa where her father established a successful trucking business. With a population of 1500, the Main street consisted of a butcher shop, post office where movies played upstairs, churches & a bar. The excitement was an A & W drive in restaurant & once a year tented roller skating rink. It was a happy life!

After graduating high school where she was a cheerleader & played basketball as a guard, she went to Hamilton Business College in Mason City graduating in 1941. Shortly after business school, Helen was chosen to participate in a project that became a landmark in the history of the world: The Manhattan Project, which developed the atom bomb. The workers in each segment of the project knew only their own group objectives. None of the workers were informed of the overall purpose of the project. In fact, nobody below foreman, even knew what the group next door was doing. She had top Secret clearance & was hired to work with metallurgist, Mr.Harley Wilheim & nuclear chemist, Dr. Frank Spedding. It was probably the largest project that was ever attempted under such secrecy. On October 12, 1945, Helen & the others in her group, were presented the Army-Navy "E" for Excellence pin by lieutenant Leslie Groves.

Following the Manhattan Project, Helen became a stewardess for Western Airlines flying the Douglass DC 3, the workhorse of WWII, refitted with 21 passenger seats. After 2 1/2 years of flying, Helen went to San Francisco to train to be a government secretary. There she met the very handsome Marine, Steve Crowell. Love came quickly. They had a ship board romance on the way to Okinawa (where she was acclaimed Miss Okinawa in January 1948) & married 4 months later in the Philippines. They returned to Nora Springs, Iowa & lived for a short time with Helen's parents where their daughter, Colleen, was born in 1948.

Steve's career took them to Cheyenne, Wyoming for 2 years. Then to Panama for 5 years, Alexandria, Virginia for 1 year where they worked for the Department of Agriculture in Washington D.C. & Helen was crowned Miss REA (Rural Electrification Administration), then El Paso, Texas, Oklahoma City, Lincoln, Nebraska, Silver Spring, Maryland, Park Ridge, Illinois, San Jose, Calif, Sierra Vista, Arizona & finally in 2006 to Thousand Oaks, California where they could be close to their daughter & Son-in-law, Gary.

After Steve's passing in 2010, Helen remained at Atria Grand Oaks, where she enjoyed playing bridge, swimming and her many friends. In April of 2019, she moved to a board and care home owned by Kinga & Marek Kozdron (Omnicare) which was a blessing. Due to her failing health, they offered close monitoring, styled her hair every day, applied her makeup & made sure she always had her bright red lipstick on which was an absolute must. Everyone always remembers her beautiful smile that lit up the room. She was always concerned about others & never had a negative comment about anyone.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Stephen, her six brothers & sister & step-son, S. Michael Marek. She is survived by her daughter, Colleen & Son-in-law Gary Wolfson as well as many nieces, nephews & cousins. A special thank you to Delores, Ann & staff for making her so happy & safe & Oakhurst Hospice for helping her through this time. Also, Chaplain, Jay Hendershot, for being there at the end to give her words of comfort.

Due to the pandemic, Helen's ashes will be flown to Iowa to be buried next to her husband, parents & brothers when it is safe to fly again.

Though you cannot see or touch me, I will be near

And if you listen with your heart, You will hear.

All of my love around you, Soft and clear.

Then when you must come this way alone,

I will great you with a Smile and a welcome home.