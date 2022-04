Henry Fisera

OSAGE-Henry Fisera, age 88 of Osage passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home after suffering several years from Alzheimer's. In keeping with Henry's wishes, there will be no services or visitation. At a later date, a private family burial will take place at the Osage Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the Osage Conservation Club.

Champion Funeral Home, Osage, is in charge of the arrangements