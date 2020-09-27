Menu
Henry "Hank" Steinwandt

Henry "Hank" Steinwandt, 84, of Mason City passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City due to the COVID-19 virus.

Due to COVID-19, private family funeral services will be held at a later date and will be officiated by Pastor Kathy Graves. Burial will be at Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank or the Trinity Lutheran Church- Building Fund. Major Erickson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 27, 2020.
