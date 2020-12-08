My sympathy to the Vink family. I knew Herm as a classmate at Northwestern College, and he and Scott VZ lived across the hall in Colenbrander dorm. He always had a smile and was a wonderful friend to all, including me, during those college years! Larry Duenk
Larry Duenk
Classmate
April 20, 2021
I remember Herman from Northwestern College. He had a room down the hall from me. You could always tell he was in his room because you could hear him playing Elton John's record. Over the years, I would hear one of Elton's songs and be reminded of Herman! He will be missed!
rodney anderson
Friend
February 8, 2021
Very sorry for your loss. I worked with Herman for many years.
Rick Landers
December 12, 2020
Our deepest condolences to all of the family. We will light a candle in his honor this Sunday.
Jennifer Mitchell- Johnson
December 9, 2020
Jon Mitchell
December 9, 2020
Karen duBarry
December 9, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the entire Vink family at this time. Herman was a classmate of mine at Northwestern College, and I remember him as being rather quiet but with an impish sense of humor.
Kevin Young
Classmate
December 9, 2020
Amanda Richter
December 9, 2020
Praying for you at this very difficult time. May you feel the Lord´s living arms around you.
Denise and Harlan Dorenkamp
December 9, 2020
David Pitman
December 8, 2020
Kris, please accept our sincere sympathy and love. We are praying that you will be comforted. Psalm 61:2 When my heart is faint, lead me to the rock that is higher than I.
Sharon and Bonnie Abbas
Friend
December 8, 2020
Sorry for your loss. May you and your family find comfort in our Lord during this sad and difficult time.