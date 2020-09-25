Howard Myli

(1935-2020)

On Wednesday June 20, 2020, Howard Myli passed away at age 85.

Howard was born 1935 in Mason City, IA to Kermit and Lillian Myli.

He graduated from the University of Iowa. Howard joined the US Air Force thereafter and was an RF-101 reconnaissance pilot flying out of Loan France, and Upper Heyford England during his service tour. Howard joined Western Air Lines in 1967, and he last piloted Boeing 757 & 767 aircraft and retired from Delta Airlines in 1995.

Howard was a staunch Norwegian and loved reciting Ollie and Lena jokes. Howard took his golf game seriously and skied for many years in Utah. Howard was an esteemed person, pilot, and admired by all who knew him.

Howard was preceded in death by his father, Kermit, mother Lillian, and brother Ronald.

He is survived by his wife Alice, his sister Phyllis Cline, brother David, sister Marcia Roark, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A graveside committal service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery, rural Kensett, IA. Pastor Tom Martin officiating.