Menu
Search
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ian Husske

Ian H. Husske

Ian H. Husske, 16, of Northwood left this world too early on Friday, October 16, 2020 when he took his life.

If you or someone you know needs help: 1-800-273-8255 is the National Suicide Hotline or you can text HOME to 741741 to chat with someone.

A memorial service will be held in his honor 10:30 Saturday, October 31, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, 309 9th St N, Northwood, IA 50459 with Rev. Becky Sogge officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Rest Cemetery, Northwood, IA.

The family asks that casual attire be worn.

A Memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at the church. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the funeral.

Masks and social distancing will be required in the church.

The funeral will be live streamed here:

https://www.facebook.com/flcnwdsundayschool/

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Avenue South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Conner Colonial Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.