Ian H. Husske

Ian H. Husske, 16, of Northwood left this world too early on Friday, October 16, 2020 when he took his life.

If you or someone you know needs help: 1-800-273-8255 is the National Suicide Hotline or you can text HOME to 741741 to chat with someone.

A memorial service will be held in his honor 10:30 Saturday, October 31, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, 309 9th St N, Northwood, IA 50459 with Rev. Becky Sogge officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Rest Cemetery, Northwood, IA.

The family asks that casual attire be worn.

A Memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at the church. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the funeral.

Masks and social distancing will be required in the church.

The funeral will be live streamed here:

https://www.facebook.com/flcnwdsundayschool/

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Avenue South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com