Menu
Search
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Iona M. Berg

Iona M. Berg

Swea City - Iona M. Berg, age 93 formerly of Swea City died on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Lakota Community Chapel Church, 618 Hwy P60, Lakota, IA 50451 with Pastor Kent Hillesland officiating. For those attending a face covering and social distancing will be required to attend.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday

Burial will be held in the Riverview Cemetery in Elmore, Minnesota.

Funeral arrangements are with Schott Funeral Homes, Mittelstadt Chapel, Lake Mills.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-592-0221



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Mittelstadt Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.