Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Irene Viola Hemann
FUNERAL HOME
Schroeder Funeral Homes and Cremation Services - St. Ansgar
207 South School Street
Saint Ansgar, IA

Irene Viola Hemann

Irene Viola Hemann, age 92, of Stacyville died Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at her home in Stacyville after a brief battle with cancer.

Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 am at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville, Iowa with Father Raymond Burkle and Father David Hemann officiating. Burial will be in Visitation Cemetery in Stacyville. Visitation will be from 4:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville. Viewing will be available one hour prior to the funeral service.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Visitation Catholic Church
Stacyville, IA
Feb
27
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Visitation Catholic Church
Stacyville, IA
Feb
27
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Visitation Catholic Church
Stacyville, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Schroeder Funeral Homes and Cremation Services - St. Ansgar
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schroeder Funeral Homes and Cremation Services - St. Ansgar.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
What a woman! Our condolences for your loss. May the memories be sweet. It sure was sweet that she got to see and hold her newest great grandson Everett. Hugs to all.
David and Karen Trudeau
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results