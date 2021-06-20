Izetta June Weaver

CLEAR LAKE-Izetta June Weaver, 95, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, December 10, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Per Izetta's wishes, her body has been cremated and a graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Family suggests memorial contributions to University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern Iowa in Iowa City.

