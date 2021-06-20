Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Izetta June Weaver
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North
Clear Lake, IA

Izetta June Weaver

CLEAR LAKE-Izetta June Weaver, 95, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, December 10, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Per Izetta's wishes, her body has been cremated and a graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Family suggests memorial contributions to University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern Iowa in Iowa City.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
Mason City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
LINDA GALINDO
Friend
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results