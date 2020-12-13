Menu
Izetta Weaver
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North
Clear Lake, IA

Izetta J. Weaver

July 8, 1925-December 10, 2020

Clear Lake - Izetta June Weaver, 95, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, December 10, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Per Izetta's wishes, her body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Family suggests memorial contributions to University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern Iowa in Iowa City.

Izetta was born July 8, 1925, the daughter of Myron and Olive (Crouch) Lewis in Mason City. She married Gerald Klein in 1940, in Mason City. He preceded her in death in 1980. She later married Harold Weaver, and he also preceded her in death.

Izetta grew up and attended school in Mason City. She worked 20 years as a tacker for Mode-O-Day in Mason City, before retiring.

Izetta was a member of Clear Lake United Methodist Church. She like to dance and crochet. She made so many items and garments for people that she probably consumed enough thread to go to Mars and back, if not further.

Izetta is survived by two children, Cindy (Gary) Hamilton of San Antonio, TX and Ted "Ernie" (Teresa) Klein of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Jody (Lee) Rouse of Des Moines, Tim (Shannon) Miller of Littleton, CO, Rachel (Sean) Dellis of Austin, TX, Amy Baughman of Provo, UT, Zach Klein of Clear Lake, Nick (Marcus Barlow) Klein of Iowa City, Jake (Robert Simmons) Klein of Des Moines, Heather (Steve) Gray of North Royalton, OH and Judd (Cristina) Hamilton of Bulverde, TX; great-grandchildren, Dalton and Wyatt Rouse, Ethan Klein and Hannah and Lauren Miller; step-children, Gloria, Karen and Debbie; and son-in-law, John Treloar.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; son, Jerdell at birth, daughter, Janeice Treoloar; great-grandson, Owen Klein; three sisters; and two brothers.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 13, 2020.
I am so surprised and sorry to hear about Aunt Izetta. I looked up her name when I couldn't get an answer on her phone. I'm sorry I didn't know sooner. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Kim Williams (Winders)
Family
September 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss Ted & Teresa. I remember your Mom from working at Fareway. Such a sweet lady. God be with you at this difficult time.
Gary & Jan Brown
December 13, 2020
Ernie and Theresa, So sorry for your loss! I always enjoyed visiting with your mom many years ago! She was always so sweet and a little spunky!!
Jan Fredin
December 13, 2020
