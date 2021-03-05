Jack D. Brown

January 7, 1943-February 14, 2021

GARNER - Jack D. Brown, 78, of Garner passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, March 8, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Garner with Rev. David Peterson officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Inurnment will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Shriner's Healthcare for Children - Twin Cities, 215 Radio Dr., Woodbury, MN 55125.

Jack Duane Brown, the son of Jim and Lois (Rice) Brown, was born January 7, 1943 at Ida Grove, IA. He graduated from Ida Grove High School in 1961 and continued his education at a business school in Omaha, NE where he met his wife, Pearl Sweem. They were married on October 27, 1962 at the United Methodist Church in Ida Grove. Jack and Pearl lived in Bedford, IA, Nevada, IA and Northwood, IA before moving to Garner in 2005. Jack was employed as an abstractor for over 40 years until his retirement in 2005. During their retirement, Jack and Pearl wintered in Texas for eight years. He enjoyed his family, square dancing, golfing and traveling, especially, trips to Norway, Hawaii and the Bahama

He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Garner, North Iowa Antique Car Club, the Garner and Northwood Masonic Lodges and the Osman Shrine in Albert Lea, MN

Jack is survived by his wife, Pearl of Garner; two children, Dallas Brown (special friend, Sandra Leathers) of Arnolds Park, IA and Lora Brown of Clear Lake; two grandchildren, Kristin Brown and Dawson Brown; five siblings, Lloyd (Elaine) Brown of Sioux City, Roger (Charlto) Brown of Ovid, CO, Bob (Connie) Brown of Avon Lake, FL, Janet Stanley of Aurora, CO and Mary Brown of Parker, CO; a sister-in-law, Vickie (Lyle) Moore of York, NE; a brother-in-law, Mike Taylor of Rogers, AR; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Roberta Stewart; and a sister-in-law, Pamela Taylor.