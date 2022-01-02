Menu
James C. "Jim" Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Cataldo Funeral Home
178 First Avenue Southwest
Britt, IA

James "Jim" C. Johnson

BRITT–James "Jim" C. Johnson, 91, of Britt passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at United Hospital District in Blue Earth, Minnesota.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 7, 2022 at Britt Zion Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Chris Burrell officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Britt Veterans Ceremonial Unit. Inurnment will be at Corwith Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt is in charge of arrangements.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Service
10:30a.m.
Britt Zion Church of the Nazarene
195 2nd St. S.W., Britt, IA
Rest in peace, Jim. You were a very kind man.
CM
January 5, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cataldo Funeral Home
January 2, 2022
