James L. Demuth

CLARION - James Leonard Demuth, 74 of Clarion passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.

A Memorial Mass for James Demuth will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. John's Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue Northeast in Clarion, with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.

Those in attendance are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233


Published by Globe Gazette on Nov. 17, 2020.
