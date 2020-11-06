James L. Showalter

BRITT - James L. Showalter, 88, of Britt passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral services for James Showalter will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West, with Pastor Robert Snitzer officiating. Burial will take place at Madison Township Cemetery rural Forest City.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1:30 - 2:30 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt.

Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and are encouraged to wear a face covering.

