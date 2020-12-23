Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James F. "Jim" Leppert
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Fullerton Funeral Home in Mason City
123 2nd St SE
Mason City, IA

James "Jim" F. Leppert

June 18, 1942-December 22, 2020

James "Jim" F. Leppert, 78, of Mason City, IA died on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020 with a one hour prior visitation at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. Reverend Jerry Meyers will be officiating. Interment will take place following the service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401.

Jim was born in Rockford, IL on June 18, 1942 to Leonard and LuVerne (O'Donnell) Leppert. Jim met his soulmate Sharon in Rockford, IL and was united in marriage on July 5, 1963. At this time, Jim was also united with Sharon's children Dale E. Kliven and Tammy M. (Kliven) Thompson which he grew to love as his own. To his union with Sharon, their daughter Frances L. (Leppert) McCloskey was born.

Jim worked at Mechanical Air Systems for 32 years before retiring. After retirement Jim and Sharon enjoyed extensive traveling and visiting family. Jim also did a lot of volunteer work for the City of Mason City, for which he received a golden star from the Mayor. Jim was also known for helping out his neighbors around the neighborhood with snow removal or anything else they needed.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years, Sharon L. (Trebil) Leppert; children, Dale (Kim) Kliven, Tammy (Kliven) Thompson, Frances (Pat) McCloskey; grandchildren, Chandra, Jessica, James, Sam and Jake; great-grandchildren, Kenny, Draven, Austin and Ariana; brother, William (Connie) Leppert and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents, Leonard and LuVerne Leppert; grandparents; uncle, Bud Leppert; mother-in-law, Marie Trebil and sisters, Diane (Joe) Gaziano and Louise Olsen.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes



Published by Globe Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Fullerton Funeral Home in Mason City
123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA
Dec
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fullerton Funeral Home in Mason City
123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Fullerton Funeral Home in Mason City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fullerton Funeral Home in Mason City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.