James "Jim" F. Leppert

June 18, 1942-December 22, 2020

James "Jim" F. Leppert, 78, of Mason City, IA died on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020 with a one hour prior visitation at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. Reverend Jerry Meyers will be officiating. Interment will take place following the service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401.

Jim was born in Rockford, IL on June 18, 1942 to Leonard and LuVerne (O'Donnell) Leppert. Jim met his soulmate Sharon in Rockford, IL and was united in marriage on July 5, 1963. At this time, Jim was also united with Sharon's children Dale E. Kliven and Tammy M. (Kliven) Thompson which he grew to love as his own. To his union with Sharon, their daughter Frances L. (Leppert) McCloskey was born.

Jim worked at Mechanical Air Systems for 32 years before retiring. After retirement Jim and Sharon enjoyed extensive traveling and visiting family. Jim also did a lot of volunteer work for the City of Mason City, for which he received a golden star from the Mayor. Jim was also known for helping out his neighbors around the neighborhood with snow removal or anything else they needed.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years, Sharon L. (Trebil) Leppert; children, Dale (Kim) Kliven, Tammy (Kliven) Thompson, Frances (Pat) McCloskey; grandchildren, Chandra, Jessica, James, Sam and Jake; great-grandchildren, Kenny, Draven, Austin and Ariana; brother, William (Connie) Leppert and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents, Leonard and LuVerne Leppert; grandparents; uncle, Bud Leppert; mother-in-law, Marie Trebil and sisters, Diane (Joe) Gaziano and Louise Olsen.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes