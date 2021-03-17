Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Anthony McLaughlin
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA

James Anthony McLaughlin

August 16, 1936-March 15, 2021

MASON CITY-James Anthony "Jim" McLaughlin, 84, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City, IA.

A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph, 302 5th Street SE, Mason City, IA, with Rev. Neil officiating. Burial will take place at Saint Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Dougherty, IA.

Jim was born on August 16, 1936, the son of Raymond and Josephine (Cunningham) McLaughlin of Dougherty, IA. He graduated from St. Patrick's High School's Class of 1954. After High School Jim served in the Army from 1955 to 1957. On August 27, 1955, Jim married the love of his life Margaret Fitzgerald, of Rockwell, IA, from this union six daughters were born. Jim worked at the fertilizer plant at Carterville, IA for many years. Later on he finished his work at the Five Star Elevator in Dougherty, IA.

NASCAR Racing was something that Jim often watched and enjoyed supporting Jeff Gordon. His red pickup truck was one of Jim's most treasured possessions. Faith was also something important to Jim, he was an active member of the St. Joseph Parish. He was a Third Degree Knight of Columbus.

Those left to cherish memories of Jim, are his wife of 65 years, Margaret; children, Becky (Bob) Seymour, Denise Lawrence, Lisa (Tracy) Hansen, Jane Butterfield, and Sara (Steve) Mitchell; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Joseph (Pat) McLaughlin and John (Sue) McLaughlin.

Jim is preceded in death by his daughter, Paula McLaughlin; his parents, and sister, Joanie McLaughlin.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Mass of Christian Burial
Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph
302 5th Street SE, Mason City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
My sympathy to you Margaret and your family. Please know you are all in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless!
Emily Devine, RSM
March 25, 2021
So very sorry to hear of the death of Jim. My sympathy to you & your family. Grief can be such a difficult thing to process & everyone must take their own path. Thinking of you during this time
Barb Edmonds
March 23, 2021
Margaret and Family, My thoughts and prayers are with you. Jim will always be in my memories, especially his smile and laugh. May God heal you in your time of pain and sorrow.
Rosemary ( Gaubatz ). Janssen
March 22, 2021
Sorry for your loss. May you Rest in Peace Jim. Prayers for the McLaughlin Family!
John & Kim Bahnsen
March 20, 2021
I'm so sorry to here of your loss. Prayers for comfort and healing.
Jeanne Weber
Friend
March 19, 2021
Margaret my deepest sympathies to you and your family. Hugs and prayers for you my friend.
Donna (Carr) Hall
March 18, 2021
Joe and I send our sympathy and prayers as we recall bygone days in Dougherty. A thought to share from a headstone in Ireland: "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal." Joe and Sr. Mary Louise Scieszinski
Sr Mary Louise Scieszinski
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results