James Anthony McLaughlin

August 16, 1936-March 15, 2021

MASON CITY-James Anthony "Jim" McLaughlin, 84, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City, IA.

A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph, 302 5th Street SE, Mason City, IA, with Rev. Neil officiating. Burial will take place at Saint Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Dougherty, IA.

Jim was born on August 16, 1936, the son of Raymond and Josephine (Cunningham) McLaughlin of Dougherty, IA. He graduated from St. Patrick's High School's Class of 1954. After High School Jim served in the Army from 1955 to 1957. On August 27, 1955, Jim married the love of his life Margaret Fitzgerald, of Rockwell, IA, from this union six daughters were born. Jim worked at the fertilizer plant at Carterville, IA for many years. Later on he finished his work at the Five Star Elevator in Dougherty, IA.

NASCAR Racing was something that Jim often watched and enjoyed supporting Jeff Gordon. His red pickup truck was one of Jim's most treasured possessions. Faith was also something important to Jim, he was an active member of the St. Joseph Parish. He was a Third Degree Knight of Columbus.

Those left to cherish memories of Jim, are his wife of 65 years, Margaret; children, Becky (Bob) Seymour, Denise Lawrence, Lisa (Tracy) Hansen, Jane Butterfield, and Sara (Steve) Mitchell; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Joseph (Pat) McLaughlin and John (Sue) McLaughlin.

Jim is preceded in death by his daughter, Paula McLaughlin; his parents, and sister, Joanie McLaughlin.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com