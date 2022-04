I am very blessed to have Jim as a friend. He would always cheer me up & fill me in on his biking adventures or hanging with his kids. He let me cut his hair for a lot of years & I´m going to miss that. He was so excited to get his new bike that I made him a button bike. I love buttons & he loved his bike. U will be missed GREATLY & I know everyone who knew him will have a little smile when they think of him or hear his name.

Pauline Leberman Friend June 15, 2021