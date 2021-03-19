James L. Vierkant

February 14, 1968-March 15, 2021

SUMNER-James L. Vierkant, 53, of Sumner, died unexpectedly Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner with Rev. Donald Komboh officiating. For those unable to attend the service please join the family via Facebook Live on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page on Tuesday at 10:30 AM. Burial with military rites will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, March 24. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, March 22nd at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Tuesday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.

Masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and the service.

James Lawrence, son of James Henry Vierkant and Jae (Shea) Woodsmall was born February 14, 1968, in Mason City, Iowa. He spent his childhood in Mason City and Mountain Home, Arkansas, and graduated from Mountain Home High School in 1986. Following high school, James continued his education at N.I.A.C.C. in Mason City prior to graduating from Iowa State University with a degree in Engineering. On October 9, 1999, he was united in marriage with Sheri Rink in Griswold, Iowa. To this union a daughter was born, Hayley. The couple lived in West Union, Columbus, Nebraska, and Dyersville, prior to making their home in Sumner in 2007. James was an engineer with John Deere in Waterloo for many years. He served in the Iowa Air National Guard in 1987, and did so for many years, prior to the Kansas Air National Guard, where he earned Lieutenant Colonel. James was a proud member of Thomas E. Woods Post #223, American Legion of Sumner. He enjoyed taking long trips on his motorcycle, attending Weird Al Yankovic concerts with his daughter, and his weekly Dungeons and Dragons game.

James is survived by his wife, Sheri of Sumner; daughter, Hayley of Sumner; step-mother, Connie Vierkant of Thornton; father-in-law, Philip Rink of Griswold; brother-in-law, Brian Rink of Griswold; two sisters-in-law, Meghann (Bobby) Vasquez of Missouri Valley and Tracy Rink of Atlantic; and nieces and nephews, Aidan and Kyra Rink, and Nelson and Hazel Vasquez.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jae (Shea) Woodsmall in March of 2017; father, James Henry Vierkant in October of 2020; and mother-in-law, Candise Rink in January of 2017.