Jane Francis Lugar
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA

Jane Francis Lugar

November 22, 1935-March 4, 2021

MASON CITY-Jane Francis Lugar, 85, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at MercyOne Hospice North Iowa, Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:00a.m., Monday, March 8, 2021, at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph, 302 5th Street SE, Mason City, IA, with Rev. Josh Link officiating. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel Facebook page.

Visitation with public viewing will be Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, where a Rosary Service done by the Catholic Daughters of America will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Jane was born on November 22, 1935, the daughter of Raymond and Julia (Wenthold) Kleve of Calmar, IA. She grew up on a farm with seven siblings. On June 16, 1956, Jane married her soulmate William Lugar who she met in Mason City, IA. From this union six children were born and raised in Mason City, IA. Jane devoted her entire life to her family, always providing for them endlessly. Her time management skills allowed for her to attend all of her children's extracurricular activities.

Faith was something that was extremely important to Jane; she was a member of St. Joseph all her adult life. She was active in the Catholic Daughters, sang in St. Joseph's choir, often was a Eucharistic minister at St. Joseph and MercyOne. Some of Jane's hobbies included crochet, playing cards, making rosaries, playing piano, playing accordion and fishing. Family was everything to Jane, not only her children but their continuous growing families.

Those left to cherish memories of Jane are her husband of 64 years, William "Bill" Lugar; children; Julie ( Dale) Schildmeyer, Kathy (Bill) Watson, Dan (Denise) Lugar, Steve (Molly) Lugar, Matt (Tara) Lugar, Tim (Melissa) Lugar; eighteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Anita (Charlie) Gesing, Pat (Jerry) Kephart; sister-in-law, Shirley Kleve; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great friends.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Rev. Arthur Kleve, Robert Kleve, Richard Kleve, Marilyn Kleve and Melvin Kleve; nephew, Bobby Kephart.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-23272 ColonialChapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA
Mar
7
Rosary
6:30p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA
Mar
8
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph
302 5th Street SE, Mason City, IA
Mar
8
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
live streamed on the Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel Facebook page
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Julie and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Your mother was always so kind and gentle. I remember her strong and unwavering faith. I am keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Carol Miller
March 6, 2021
My sympathy to the Lugar family. I often encountered Jane at church functions and appreciated her dedication in assisting others. You will be in my prayers. God Bless!
Emily Devie,inc RSM
March 6, 2021
So sorry to learn of Jane Francis passing. Am sure she will be missed. She was a great cousin.
Diane M Bohr
March 6, 2021
