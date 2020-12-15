Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jane E. Wood
FUNERAL HOME
Cataldo Funeral Home
178 First Avenue Southwest
Britt, IA

Jane E. Wood

BRITT – Jane E. Wood, 82, of Britt passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

A private family funeral service will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, December 17, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Britt with Rev. Willie Rosin officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Britt First Lutheran Church Facebook page. Following the service her body will be cremated. Inurnment will be in the spring of 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Wednesday at Cataldo Funeral Home, 178 First Ave. S.W., Britt. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com



Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cataldo Funeral Home
178 First Avenue Southwest, Britt, IA
Dec
17
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First Lutheran Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cataldo Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cataldo Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cataldo Funeral Home
December 15, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results