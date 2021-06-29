Janet (Hansen) Siffring

KANAWHA-Memorial services for Janet (Hansen) Siffring age 90 of Wisner, NE formerly of Manson, IA will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner, NE with Rev. Anna Speiser officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Inurnment will be in the Norway Township Cemetery in rural Kanawha, IA on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Ewing Funeral Home in Kanawha is assisting Janet's family with local arrangements.

Janet passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne, NE.

Janet Elaine Hansen was born October 2, 1930 in Blair, NE to Alfred W. and Rena W. (Jensen) Hansen. She was baptized at home along with sister Geraldine and brother Roger on April 19, 1939 by the pastor of St. John's Lutheran Church in Vacoma, Burt County, NE. She was confirmed on May 20, 1945 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tekamah, NE.

Janet graduated from Millard High School in Millard, NE on May 20, 1947 and entered the work force.

On September 15, 1951 she married Leland L. "Lee" Siffring at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tekamah, NE and they made their home in Omaha, NE. They welcomed daughter Janelle L. Siffring. The family moved to Scottsdale, AZ in 1967. Following Lee's death in 2007, Janet moved to Kanawha, IA, where her daughter was called to ministry at Kanawha Lutheran Church in Kanawha, IA and First Lutheran Church in Britt, IA. This was followed by a move to Manson, IA in 2008 and then a move to Wisner, NE in March 2020.

Janet was a woman of great faith. She had a heart of gold, a generous spirit, and a quick sense of humor. She possessed a strong work ethic, continuing to work into her seventies. She enjoyed traveling, with Estes Park and the Black Hills as favorite destinations. This gentle, quiet woman will be missed by many.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents Alfred & Rena Hansen, husband Leland Siffring, sister Geraldine Novotny, brother Roger Hansen, brothers-in-law Edwin Novotny and James Anderson, and sister-in-law Judi Hansen.

She is survived by her daughter, Rev. Janelle Siffring of Wisner, NE, sister Carole Anderson of Tekamah, NE, and brother Gordon Hansen of Hampstead, NC, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the discretion of the family to be decided at a later date.

